Cooler with showers today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Saturday. A low pressure system is moving in from the west. This system is expected to bring a wet pattern to start the week. Showers are expected on Sunday along a stalled front and will continue through Monday morning.

There will be a break in the moisture during the day on Monday, but severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine late Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. The main hazards with any severe storms that form will be small hail and gusty winds. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the night elsewhere as the front passes. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday as the low passes over the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy as the low pressure system exits and high pressure pushes in. The area of high pressure will stick around through the end of the week. Therefore, the second half of the week is looking dry. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 53-67°. East wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, then cloudy. Coastal fog. Lows 47-54°. Light south wind.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine. Highs 59-74°. The cooler temperatures will be along the coast. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 62-72°. Southwest wind 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 55-65°. West-northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 60-70°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

