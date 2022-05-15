Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Plane Pull raises $10K for youth mentoring

Seven teams participated in the second annual fundraising event.
Seven teams participated in the second annual fundraising event.
The Lewiston Police Department team defended last year’s title, pulling the fastest plane at 7.78 seconds.(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people braved the high heat Saturday in Auburn to see who could pull a 35,000 pound aircraft 2-feet, in the fastest time.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine, Androscoggin Plane Pull, raised more than $10,000 in just one hour.

All proceeds will go to 1:1 youth mentoring programs provided by the agency to seven counties across Maine.

Seven teams participated in the second annual fundraising event.

The Lewiston Police Department team defended last year’s title, pulling the fastest plane at 7.78 seconds.

Big Brother Big Sisters of Mid-Maine will hold another Plane Pull at Bangor International Airport September 10th.

What an amazing day with our community! Seven teams and nearly 100 spectators braved the heat today at the...

Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine on Saturday, May 14, 2022

