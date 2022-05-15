Bangor hosts “Bans off Our Bodies” rally

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered on the lawn of the Cross Insurance Center Saturday to rally for abortion rights.

Though access to abortion is currently available in Maine, those at the rally fear that right could be taken away in the future.

The protest comes in the wake of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that, if made official, would overturn Roe V. Wade.

In a speech during the rally, Governor Mills affirmed that even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the rights it established would not change in Maine as long as she’s in office.

“As long as I’m your governor, we will protect the right to safe and legal abortions covered in Maine, because unlike Republicans, and unlike an apparent majority of the U.S. Supreme Court, I do not believe that women’s rights are dispensable,” Mills said.

Roe v. Wade was originally decided back in January 1973.

