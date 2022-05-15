Advertisement

Authorities: Man, 18, who stabbed 2 wanted to kill the vulnerable

Investigators say the suspect planned to continue to meet people on social media and kill them. (KUTV, DAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) - Investigators in Utah say an 18-year-old man who went on a stabbing spree told police he planned to use the popular dating app Tinder as a way to target further victims.

Police say an 18-year-old woman went to Mueller Park in Bountiful, Utah, with a man she met on Tinder. She was expecting a date, but police allege the suspect, 18-year-old Kane Fairbank, had something else in mind Thursday night.

Police say Fairbank lured the woman to kill her. At some point on their date, Fairbank allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the woman repeatedly, then chased her down a trail as she ran for help.

Kane Fairbank, 18, is being held without bond in the stabbings of two women, ages 18 and 64. Investigators say Fairbank told them in an interview he wanted to kill the vulnerable. However, both victims are expected to survive.(Source: Davis County Sheriff, KUTV via CNN)

The victim made it down to a campsite, at which point police say Fairbank backed off and ran to his car.

As bystanders gave first aid to the victim, police say Fairbank drove to a gas station nearby then walked away on foot, apparently looking for another victim.

Fairbank allegedly attacked a 64-year-old woman at the gates to a wedding venue. She fought back but was stabbed repeatedly.

After the attack, a bystander followed Fairbank to a bar, where police say he held him until officers arrived.

“We are very thankful to that person. That person is definitely a hero,” said Capt. Taylor West with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Fairbank told them in an interview he wanted to kill the vulnerable. He planned to kill his own family with a pickaxe then continue to meet people on social media and kill them.

The victims are expected to survive. Detectives credit them with fighting back during the stabbings, potentially saving their own lives.

“Both victims in this case were active defenders of their own lives. They took active steps to prevent the assault from furthering,” West said.

Fairbank is being held without bond. He just turned 18 and has no criminal history. In Utah, police can’t disclose if he had a juvenile record.

