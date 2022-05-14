The remains of a soldier from Canaan killed during World War II is finally be buried in his hometown

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - 80 years after Canaan resident Richard Salisbury enlisted in the military, the Army Air force Sergent staff is being laid to rest at his hometown.

“We are so happy that this day has come,” family member Gayle Salisbury said.

Salisbury joined the Airforce a day after his eighteenth birthday. He was killed during World War 2 while serving as a gunner on an aircraft in Romania that crashed in 1943.

“It’s just wonderful that people pay their respect to someone at just 19 who gave his life,” Salisbury said.

Remains that could not be identified following the war, including Salisbury’s were buried as unknown until 2017, when the defense Accounting Agency began exhuming and sending the remains to a lab in Nebraska for examination and identification.

“When my father did the DNA swab, we were told that it was almost a perfect match,” she said.

Salisbury was finally accounted for in September of last year. His family says they will keep his memory alive.

“Our children, and great grand children will know of Uncle Richard,” she said.

A young man from Canaan who gave his life to serve his Country.

