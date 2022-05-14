Police search for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous, and has multiple warrants out for his arrest out of Oxford County.

47-year-old Jeremiah Adams of Bethel is facing criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm charges, among others.

Police were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. on Grover Hill after a woman called stating her home camera system had been deactivated.

She told police she was fearful because she had a protection from abuse order issued to Adams, her former boyfriend.

A friend of hers went to the home and found Adams armed with a handgun.

The friend left the home and called police.

Maine State Police arrived and attempted to make contact with Adams throughout the night, who was believed to be barricaded inside.

Police say they made entry into the home early Saturday but did not find Adams.

They believe Adams is armed with a firearm and ammunition.

Adams was last seen driving a Green Jeep Wrangler bearing Maine registration 8845YE.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

