Man killed in crash after suffering medical event

(KWQC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOLLIS, Maine (WABI) - A Hollis man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical event.

State Police says 75-year-old Robert Smith was driving on the Saco Road in Hollis just after 1 p.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed onto a property.

Smith’s brother, a passenger in the car was able to gain control of the steering wheel and prevent the car from crashing into the home on the property.

Smith died at the scene.

