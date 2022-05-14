Man killed in crash after suffering medical event

HOLLIS, Maine (WABI) - A Hollis man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical event.

State Police says 75-year-old Robert Smith was driving on the Saco Road in Hollis just after 1 p.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed onto a property.

Smith’s brother, a passenger in the car was able to gain control of the steering wheel and prevent the car from crashing into the home on the property.

Smith died at the scene.

