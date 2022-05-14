Advertisement

Man dies after crash in Aroostook County

A Winterville Plantation man was killed Friday morning after a crash in Aroostook County.
A Winterville Plantation man was killed Friday morning after a crash in Aroostook County.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE PLANTATION , Maine (WABI) - A Winterville Plantation man was killed Friday morning after a crash in Aroostook County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 11 in T9, R5.

State police say the driver, 68-year-old Ray Parks lost control of his truck, going down an embankment rolling the pickup on to its roof.

Police say Parks was ejected and died at the scene.

Officials say he was the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Maine Democratic Convention held at Cross Insurance Center
Maine Democratic Convention kicks off in Bangor
A silver alert was issued last month for 66-year-old Randy Carver.
Community comes together to hold vigil for missing Holden man
Strolling for the arts, that is the new way to enjoy a recital at Maine Arts Academy in Sidney
Maine Arts Academy in Sidney held Spring recital walk through
UMaine Windstorm Challenge
Students from across Maine take part in Windstorm Challenge