Man dies after crash in Aroostook County

WINTERVILLE PLANTATION , Maine (WABI) - A Winterville Plantation man was killed Friday morning after a crash in Aroostook County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 11 in T9, R5.

State police say the driver, 68-year-old Ray Parks lost control of his truck, going down an embankment rolling the pickup on to its roof.

Police say Parks was ejected and died at the scene.

Officials say he was the only person in the vehicle.

