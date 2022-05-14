Advertisement

Maine Democratic Convention kicks off in Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine democrats kicked off the state convention Friday in Bangor.

Congressman Jared Golden and Speaker of the Maine House Ryan Fecteau spoke extensively about the state of the party, upcoming elections and the positions taken by their Republican opponents.

Fecteau spoke of their work to support higher wages and stronger unions, calling the years ahead “The Decade of the Worker.”

He also declared that Maine would not go back on the right to an abortion outlined in Roe V. Wade even if it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Golden emphasized a focus on keeping business in Maine, as well as programs vital to Maine’s senior population, which he says his opponent, Bruce Poliquin, would minimize.

”While elected officials chase media attention, they make bold promises for new programs, they kick the can down the road on shoring up the Medicare and social security trust funds that are dangerously closed in solvency,” said Congressman Jared Golden.

“We have made the investments in our future, we’ve been tackling climate change,” said Fecteau. “Maine has some of the most aggressive goals in the country when it comes to tackling climate change. And young people are concerned about what the future for their state might be when it comes to our natural resources and making sure that we protect why everyone loves Maine to begin with.”

Governor Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree are among those scheduled to speak Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

A silver alert was issued last month for 66-year-old Randy Carver.
Community comes together to hold vigil for missing Holden man
Strolling for the arts, that is the new way to enjoy a recital at Maine Arts Academy in Sidney
Maine Arts Academy in Sidney held Spring recital walk through
UMaine Windstorm Challenge
Students from across Maine take part in Windstorm Challenge
Sen. Angus King took home the highly-coveted People’s Choice Award for his lobster stew.
Sen. King’s ‘Lobster Stew’ wins award at March of Dimes Gourmet Gala