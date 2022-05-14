Maine Democratic Convention kicks off in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine democrats kicked off the state convention Friday in Bangor.

Congressman Jared Golden and Speaker of the Maine House Ryan Fecteau spoke extensively about the state of the party, upcoming elections and the positions taken by their Republican opponents.

Fecteau spoke of their work to support higher wages and stronger unions, calling the years ahead “The Decade of the Worker.”

He also declared that Maine would not go back on the right to an abortion outlined in Roe V. Wade even if it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Golden emphasized a focus on keeping business in Maine, as well as programs vital to Maine’s senior population, which he says his opponent, Bruce Poliquin, would minimize.

”While elected officials chase media attention, they make bold promises for new programs, they kick the can down the road on shoring up the Medicare and social security trust funds that are dangerously closed in solvency,” said Congressman Jared Golden.

“We have made the investments in our future, we’ve been tackling climate change,” said Fecteau. “Maine has some of the most aggressive goals in the country when it comes to tackling climate change. And young people are concerned about what the future for their state might be when it comes to our natural resources and making sure that we protect why everyone loves Maine to begin with.”

Governor Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree are among those scheduled to speak Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.