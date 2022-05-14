Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases drop slightly Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are on the decline Saturday.

The Maine CDC says 213 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down 10 from Friday.

35 are in critical care, that remains unchanged from Friday.

Two people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 430 new cases of the virus Saturday.

They’re also reporting one additional death.

Meanwhile, 2,691,561 total doses of COVID vaccine have been administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

