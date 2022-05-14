Advertisement

Local high schoolers wash cars for “Project Graduation”

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three local high schools took advantage of the sunshine by fundraising Saturday.

Bangor High School, Hampden Academy and John Bapst are raising money for “Project Graduation” by doing a car wash.

Seniors and juniors washed cars at Darling’s Honda in Bangor Saturday morning.

For every car washed, they received $10 for their respective class.

Students believe their teamwork will lead to success.

“We’ll all have a great time if we just work hard and get some money for this project. I think that we have a pretty tight knit class. We just push each other to do better and I think this is a part of that,” said Nick St. Pierre, a junior from Hampden Academy.

The school who washed the most cars received $3,000 towards their project grad.

