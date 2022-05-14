Hot today, isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer-like conditions will continue today! A few records may even be broken.

An area of high pressure will keep conditions calm and dry through the day, and southerly wind will continue to usher in warm air. Highs will be in the low 80s to low 90s inland, but a sea breeze will keep coastal locations mostly in the 70s. A backdoor cold front will also keep temperatures cooler across northern Aroostook County. Remember that even though the air temperature will be warm, the water temperature is not!

Instability will increase this afternoon, bringing the chance of isolated thunderstorms through the evening. However, severe storms are not expected.

Temperatures will drop significantly on Sunday as the cold front drops through the state. A low pressure system will push in from the west. This system is expected to bring a wet pattern to start the week. Showers are expected on Sunday along a stalled front and will continue through Monday morning. There will be a break in the moisture during the day on Monday, but severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine as a cold front moves in. Showers are expected through the night elsewhere as the front passes. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday as the low passed over the state.

Another area of high pressure will move in on Wednesday and linger through the end of the week. Therefore, the second half of the week is looking dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Coastal highs – 72-82°. Inland highs – 82-91°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s. Light southeast wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 52-68°. The cooler temperatures will be near the coast. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Lows 63-72°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 57-67°. West-northwest wind 10-20 mph.

