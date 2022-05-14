Hirundo Wildlife Refuge opens new kids trail

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -A local wildlife refuge is celebrating the grand opening of its new kids trail.

The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town invited kids to the ribbon-cutting of its new trail Saturday.

It was a fun-filled celebration with activity tables, a new “playscape”, and barefoot path.

This new trail focuses on the different habitats of different animals along the way.

Hirundo staff hopes kids can appreciate what the trail has to offer.

“We hope that it will encourage families to bring the kids out. So, that they can enjoy nature. So, that they can make a relationship with nature and feel comfortable coming outdoors. Appreciating what Mother Nature has to offer and have a lifelong relationship. In that way, they’ll become the conservation stewards of the future,” said Stephanie Larouche, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.

For more information about Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, visit their Facebook page.

