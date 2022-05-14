Advertisement

Faculty furious over failure to disclose no confidence votes

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System chancellor who didn’t think a no-confidence vote was important enough to share with a search committee is now the subject of his own no-confidence votes.

The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued votes of no confidence this week in Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.

Malloy knew that Laliberte had been subjected to votes of no confidence at State University of New York at Delhi, but didn’t tell the search committee.

Laliberte said allegations against him in his previous job were “baseless” and that an investigation by the SUNY chancellor concluded they were “without merit.”

