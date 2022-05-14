Community comes together to hold vigil for missing Holden man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Holden community gathered at a vigil Friday night to show support for the family of a missing man with dementia.

A silver alert was issued last month for 66-year-old Randy Carver.

Randy’s daughter Miranda says he was last seen at the Circle K on Route 1-A near his home on Moon Avenue.

His family thinks he may have gotten in a car with someone or that he got lost in the woods behind his home.

They are asking for any help they can get from the public to help find him.

”Just a big, huge heartfelt thank you,” said family member Susan Carver. “We have searched, we have done everything we know to do. To have more eyes looking, we can’t be everywhere, we can’t look everywhere. But just driving by somebody might see something, somebody might see him, and that’s all we need. That’s what we’re hoping for and praying for, and a lot of prayers going out tonight.”

“This is the best thing we can do for them, to be present for them, and to help them continue and get Randy’s name and image out into the public, so people continue to pay attention until we bring him home,” said Reverend Linette George.

A licensed counselor and Chaplain from Acadia Hospital was in attendance to speak about how educating and informing people on mental health can help reduce the stigma around it.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.