Bowdoin man charged following crash involving motorcycle

Edward McGuire is in custody at the Somerset County Jail where bail has been set at $50,000.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Bowdoin man is facing a number of charges after hitting a couple on a motorcycle with his car, and then leaving the scene of the crash.

62-year-old Edward McGuire was arrested for aggravated OUI, aggravated driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

The crash happened on the Horsetail Hill Road in Madison around 5:30 p.m Friday.

Police say McGuire was driving on the Boardman Road, failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection of Horsetail Hill Road.

Before entering the Horsetail Hill Road, McGuire hit a motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Daniel Kinney of Cornville.

A witness to the crash followed McGuire to the Tupperwares Raod in Madison where police were notififed.

Both Kinney and his wife, a passenger on the motorcycle, were taken to a Bangor hospital with severe injuries.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

McGuire is in custody at the Somerset County Jail where bail has been set at $50,000.

