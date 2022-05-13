Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck in Bangor this afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Main Street near Buck Street.

Officials say the woman has been taken to a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

Main Street is currently down to one lane in the area of the crash as police investigate.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

