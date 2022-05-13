Advertisement

Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck

A woman was seriously injured Friday after she was hit by a dump truck on Main St near Hollywood Casinos.
A woman was seriously injured Friday after she was hit by a dump truck on Main St near Hollywood Casinos.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck in Bangor this afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Main Street near Buck Street.

Officials say the woman has been taken to a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

Main Street is currently down to one lane in the area of the crash as police investigate.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

