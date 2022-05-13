Advertisement

UMaine System Chancellor calling for review of employment searches and policy improvements

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Chancellor is calling for an immediate review of all active employment searches across the university system, including those led or supported by outside search consulting firms.

The review comes after problems surfaced in the recently concluded University of Maine at Augusta presidential search.

In that search, it was found that the newly elected President Michael Laliberte had been the subject of no-confidence votes in October 2021 from the College Senate at SUNY Delhi.

According to university officials, UMaine chancellor, Dannel Malloy, knew and did not disclose the information to the full UMA presidential search committee.

As a result, the University of Maine at Augusta Faculty Senate passed resolutions Wednesday night demanding that the presidential search be cancelled and expressing no confidence in the UMS Chancellor.

Malloy is asking that university leaders identify all pending employment searches that are being supported by outside consultants by Wednesday May 18th.

He says there will be an immediate review of all UMS policies that apply to the conduct of employment searches and report within 30 days.

