UMaine to host lunar eclipse viewing

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever wanted to see a lunar eclipse up-close you might just get your chance.

The University of Maine will be hosting a night free to the public to see the lunar eclipse in person.

Weather permitting at 10 PM on Sunday, the 15th anyone is welcome to view the moon through a telescope from the early 1900′s.

The event will be held in a building behind the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

“It won’t get completely dark or be blackened out because there’s still a little bit of sunlight that passes through our atmosphere, Earth’s atmosphere and is bent or refracted onto the surface of the moon and that will give it sort of that reddish brown or copper color, again, depending on how much dust or particulates are in the air,” said Shawn Laatsch of the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

The most recent lunar eclipse to be seen in the state of Maine was in last November.

