Summer-like temperatures continue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer-like conditions will continue into the weekend! A few records may even be broken today and tomorrow.

An area of high pressure will keep conditions calm and dry through Saturday, and southerly wind will continue to usher in warm air. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s inland, but a sea breeze will keep coastal locations mostly in the 60s.

Temperatures will be even warmer for some areas on Saturday. Most inland areas will see temperatures in the 80s, but some locations could even reach 90 degrees. A sea breeze will keep coastal areas cooler once again.

Highs will drop back into the 70s by Sunday. A few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible. A cold front will pass on Monday. Showers are expected Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday.

Another area of high pressure will move in on Wednesday and linger through the end of the week. Therefore, the second half of the week is looking dry.

TODAY: Fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Coastal highs – mid 60s to low 70s. Inland highs – upper 70s to upper 80s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light southwest wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Coastal highs – mid 60s to low 70s. Inland highs – 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Coastal highs – mid to upper 50s. Inland highs – upper 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Coastal highs – upper 50s to low 60s. Inland highs – upper 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.

