Stephen King superfans show out for exclusive “Firestarter” premier

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a special night at Bangor Mall Cinemas, as dozens of exclusive winners came out for the premier of the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic Firestarter.

Tickets were only available through Zone Radio contests, the group of stations owned by King.

The book, which was released in 1980, is about a girl with the power to control fire that goes on the run with her father to avoid a secret government agency.

The new movie stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

You had to be a Firestarter superfan to win the tickets, and those in attendance didn’t go home empty-handed.

