Advertisement

Stephen King superfans show out for exclusive “Firestarter” premier

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a special night at Bangor Mall Cinemas, as dozens of exclusive winners came out for the premier of the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic Firestarter.

Tickets were only available through Zone Radio contests, the group of stations owned by King.

The book, which was released in 1980, is about a girl with the power to control fire that goes on the run with her father to avoid a secret government agency.

The new movie stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

You had to be a Firestarter superfan to win the tickets, and those in attendance didn’t go home empty-handed.

You can view showtimes at the Bangor Mall Cinemas and buy tickets at YourNeighborhoodTheatre.com

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Family of missing Holden man ask for public's help in finding him
Family of missing Holden man ask for public’s help in finding him
Hundreds attend funeral for war veteran
Hundreds attend funeral for war veteran
Another summer of activities is right around the corner for Camp CaPella, but there’s a lot of...
Volunteers from Downeast Horizons provide “Spring Cleanup” for Camp CaPella
16 teachers from all over the state were honored at a ceremony at the State House
16 Teachers from all over the State honored as County Teachers of the Year