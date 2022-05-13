Sen. King’s ‘Lobster Stew’ wins award at March of Dimes Gourmet Gala

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Senator Angus King loves him some Maine lobster, and he apparently has a knack for cooking it!

King was one of the lucky winners this week at the March of Dimes’ 40th annual Gourmet Gala in Washington D.C.

He took home the highly-coveted People’s Choice Award for his lobster stew.

It won the popular vote among the 650 guests.

His lobster stew also won the Judge’s Choice Award in 2019.

The annual bi-partisan event invites members of Congress to participate in a cook-off competition.

This year’s event raised more than $1.3 million to support March of Dimes advocacy, research, education. and programs in support of healthy moms and babies across the country.

