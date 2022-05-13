Palermo man takes unique path to Thomas College degree

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Every graduate who walks across the stage during Thomas College’s commencement Saturday has a unique story to tell.

Sam Falla is no exception.

Falla, a Palermo native who went to Erskine Academy, is earning a bachelor’s in Business Administration with a minor in Project Management. He completed his studies in three years and is graduating debt-free.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he’s also the first one in his family to earn a four-year college degree.

He says he was able to take college courses during his senior year of high school to help him achieve the three-year feat. He also worked both full and part-time jobs to pay for his degree and living expenses.

While he did this without any financial help from his parents, Falla says they supported him in every other way.

“One of my professors that I had at Thomas, he was one of the best professors I had, he told me that you stand on the shoulders of people that came before you. And what he really meant by that, from my understanding, was immediate family. And I was like, ‘It’s so much more than that.’ I think nowadays to have a college senior graduate with the GPA, and all these credits, and the work experience, it takes an army to really get a student to graduate college with everything that was going on.,” Falla said.

Falla has already accepted a job at a Fortune 500 company. He starts at Unum next month.

He’s also been accepted into the Masters Program at Northeastern’s Roux Institute.

He thanked Thomas College and his professors for helping him succeed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.