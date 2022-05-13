Mild Overnight With Patchy Fog. HOT Saturday, Cooler With Showers Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A sea breeze continues to keep locations along the coastline and a few miles inland slightly cooler compared to some inland locations. Quiet and mild conditions expected again tonight. Skies should stay mostly clear except for areas south & east of I-95. For these locations, there will be the potential for fog to develop this evening and stick around into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for areas along the coast, farther inland, lows will be in the 50s & low 60s.

A few changes for Saturday’s forecast including a potential cold front, isolated showers & even a slight reduction in afternoon highs. Saturday still looks to be the warmest of days with even some record highs possible. Watching a cold front though that could drop southward out of Canada. This would keep highs over the northern half of the state slightly cooler in the 70s and low 80s and could even bring a few scattered showers. The upper-level ridge that was supposed to be centered across the region that would have helped to get out highs into the 80s and even a few low 90s looks to be less amplified thanks to our next system that will start to move in by Saturday evening. Due to the less amplified ridge, Saturday’s highs may have to be reduced by a few degrees. Nonetheless, it will still be a hot one Saturday with highs well into the 80s. Coastal areas should expect 60s & low 70s. Dew points will also be creeping up reaching the 50s & low 60s which would give a “sticky” feel. With all the daytime heating on Saturday, this will be enough to develop some weak instability. This will result in the potential for pop us showers and storms by late afternoon into the early part of the evening. The best chance will be over the Central Highlands and for northern & western locations. Storms should come to an end just after sunset.

A hot and slightly humid day for Friday. Inland highs will approach some records reaching well into the 80s & 90s. 70s along the coast. Pop up storms possible by late afternoon north & west of I-95. (WABI)

By the second half of the weekend, an approaching low will bring more clouds, the chance of scattered showers & cooler conditions to the region. Highs on Sunday will range from the 60s along the coast to the low 70s inland. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for Sunday afternoon.

The chance of showers will last through Tuesday with temperatures continuing to fall. Inland areas will have highs on Monday & Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s, whereas coastal areas will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More seasonable conditions return by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog south of Bangor, especially along the coast. Lows will range from the upper 40s along the coastline to the low 60s over the north. SW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warmest day of the week. Highs inland will be mostly in the 80s & low 90s. Coastal spots will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Late afternoon thunderstorms will be north & west of the Interstate. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers with the potential of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs inland will be close to 70° and near 60° for coastal communities.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs inland will be close to 70° and near 60° for coastal communities.

