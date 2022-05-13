Advertisement

MCI hosting annual International Food Festival Sunday

Sunday from 11-1pm in Parks Gym.
Sunday from 11-1pm in Parks Gym.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Have you made any weekend dining decisions yet?

How about elevating your palate beyond the typical burger and fries or pizza and wings?

This Sunday, Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield is hosting its annual International Food Festival.

40% of their student enrollment is international.

This is a chance to showcase a taste of home.

“I’m gonna be preparing pasta carbonara which is a typical Italian dish made with eggs, pecorino cheese, and bacon, and pasta, obviously,” explained student Tommaso Lamon. “Every Italian when he cooks, he puts love into the plate, so they will definitely taste it.”

“I hope they take away a sense that the local people who had their own local food, their own customs, now appreciate and have a much better understanding of the food from those other countries,” said Head of School Winn Pierce.

The event is Sunday from 11-1 in Parks Gym.

It’s open to the public with a suggested $15 donation.

