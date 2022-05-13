Mainers head to DC for Alzheimer’s advocacy

(WABI) - Mainers Tom O’Connor and Debbie Carr are heading to the Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Forum in Washington D.C. Monday.

They’ll meet with both Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to advocate for more resources dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Both Carr and O’Connor lost spouses to the disease in 2019.

They’re looking forward to advocating on Capitol Hill for caregivers and families of the 29,000 Mainers who are living with the disease.

“We’re honoring our loved ones and trying to find a cure for this terrible disease,” O’Connor said.

“I know that it’s a wish,” added Carr. “But I think it’s something that we need to do in this country to save families from all the pain that we went through.”

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit act.alz.org.

