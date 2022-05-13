Advertisement

Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near Pinder Road.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - A kindergarten student from the Buxton Center Elementary School was dragged by a school bus Thursday afternoon.

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna tells WMTW that the student was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries.

He said the student’s backpack got caught in the door of the bus as the student was getting off at about 3:25 p.m.

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near Pinder Road.

There were 29 other students were on the bus at the time.

None of them were hurt but they were transferred to another bus to be taken home.

Penna said the principal of the school, Craig Pendleton, was riding the bus Friday morning to help monitor.

Additional counselors will be available at the Buxton Center Elementary School on Friday as well if students want to talk about what happened.

Penna also said that the district will investigate the incident and review all of their training and safety practices.

