Maine Democratic Convention taking place in Bangor, must be vaccinated to attend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Convention is taking place Friday night and Saturday in Bangor.

The Convention programming will begin at 5pm on Friday and 10:30am on Saturday.

Democrats from across the state will gather at the Cross Insurance Center.

All event participants will need to show up-to-date proof of vaccination in order to attend the Convention.

And in light of the pandemic, there’s also an online option for attending.

All attendees must also wear a well-fitted mask covering their nose and mouth at all times.

Masking will be enforced in all meeting spaces. Attendees may remove masks when eating or drinking, but are encouraged to maintain 8 to 10 feet of distance while eating or drinking.

Governor Mills, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden as well as other state Democratic leaders are all expected to speak at the two day event.

