Advertisement

Maine Democratic Convention taking place in Bangor, must be vaccinated to attend

All attendees must also wear a well-fitted mask covering their nose and mouth at all times.
All attendees must also wear a well-fitted mask covering their nose and mouth at all times.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Convention is taking place Friday night and Saturday in Bangor.

The Convention programming will begin at 5pm on Friday and 10:30am on Saturday.

Democrats from across the state will gather at the Cross Insurance Center.

All event participants will need to show up-to-date proof of vaccination in order to attend the Convention.

And in light of the pandemic, there’s also an online option for attending.

All attendees must also wear a well-fitted mask covering their nose and mouth at all times.

Masking will be enforced in all meeting spaces. Attendees may remove masks when eating or drinking, but are encouraged to maintain 8 to 10 feet of distance while eating or drinking.

Governor Mills, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden as well as other state Democratic leaders are all expected to speak at the two day event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Summer temps
Feels like summer!
Officials say a declining births was the major factor for their decision.
Maternity services at St. Mary’s Medical Center coming to an end
Stephen King superfans show out for exclusive "Firestarter" premiere
Stephen King superfans show out for exclusive “Firestarter” premier
Family of missing Holden man ask for public's help in finding him
Family of missing Holden man ask for public’s help in finding him