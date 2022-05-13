Maine children getting access to virtual dental services

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Maine is now home to a network of virtual dental services that supporters said would make dental care more readily available to children.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, a supporter of the method, said Wednesday the practices are “virtual dental homes” in which children become patients with a dental practice but receive care in school and primary care settings.

Services are delivered using telehealth technology.

Pingree says the model will remove barriers to dental care in Maine, which she said has a high number of children who don’t receive preventative dental care.

