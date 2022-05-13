Maine Arts Academy in Sidney held Spring recital walk through

SINDEY, Maine (WABI) - Strolling for the arts, that is the new way to enjoy a recital at Maine Arts Academy in Sidney.

The State’s top education official got a first-hand look today.

Maine Art Academy in Sidney held its spring recital walk through.

“This format came out of the pandemic, and we love this format,” said Heather King, head of school at Maine Arts Academy.

The new format involves a guided stroll through the campus where members of the public, including Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, are treated to a variety of performances by the students... an idea to continue the students’ performances during the height of the pandemic.. when they needed it the most.

“There is a little bit of a mystery there when you don’t know that you are going to a dance next, or a jazz band next,” King said.

The performances are written and directed by the students, who would have to choose a focus area within the school programs.... an avenue to express themselves.

“Some of them may not have had a great school experience... and they come here, and they find their voice,” King explains.

But it is not just about arts... Former student Alexa Gallant says she graduated from college in two and half years. Her friend Natalie Gilbert also had an advantage after graduating from the school.

“I was able to get a semester worth of credits out of the way, during my high school time,” Gilbert said.

That’s due to the partnership through University of Maine, Colby College, and Kennebec Valley Community College. The students have the opportunity to take free early college classes.

“Especially for high school student, it can grow your emotional intelligence... I think it made me much more mature,” former student Gallant said.

In the meantime, the school will continue its new found format, which they say builds excitement for the next performance, one of the very few positives that may have come out of the pandemic.

“The similar thing is art. I think seeing all the talent that these kids has reminds me of my time here,” Gallant said.

