Maine AG warns of $850 relief check identity theft scam

By WMTW
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Scammers claiming to be Maine IRS are requesting sensitive information from residents, the Maine Attorney General’s Office says.

The Attorney General’s Office and Maine Revenue Service say scammers say the information is needed to process $850 relief checks approved by Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers in the budget last month.

Some information the scammers may ask for includes social security numbers and maiden names.

“Maine Revenue Services already has all the information it needs to issue these relief checks, so no one needs to share any information to collect this check,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said.

Frey reminds residents to not share identifying information with anyone over the phone without being able to confirm who they are speaking with.

Click here to report identity theft or for more information on how to prevent it.

