‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ at Mirus Academy this weekend

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for some live theatre this weekend, the Mirus Academy Christian School in Ellsworth is featuring its annual school play.

Theater is part of the curriculum at Mirus Academy. Students are required to participate in the school play in one way or another, whether part of the cast or the backstage crew.

This year’s production of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ will feature more than three dozen students, grades four through eleven.

“I’m really excited,” said Director Anna Hanson. “I’m really proud of them. It’s always nerve racking because just like anything you never know up until the end what’s going to happen. And what I told them is, ‘You’re there for each other. Now you’re going to do it together and you need to help each other on stage. You need to be there for one another.’ So that makes me really excited.”

Saturday’s matinee is sold out, but there are some tickets still available for Friday and Saturday night’s 6 pm performances.

To reserve tickets, send an email to mirusacademy.info.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.