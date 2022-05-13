Golden Bucks baseball, softball enjoying strong seasons

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Both Bucksport diamond sports are taking off this spring towards contending for state championships.

It’s another strong spring for Bucksport softball.

“Having fun is a big part of it. We come to practice every day having fun and looking forward to it. It’s the same with games. We all egg each other on. I think it cancels out a lot of the nervousness,” said Faith Vincent, senior leftfielder.

Head Coach Mike Carrier has built a tradition leading up to his 500th win later this season.

“Bucksport softball’s always been super good, so we’ve always had very high expectations. It’s great. He’s been an awesome coach. I’ve had him since freshman year, and he’s obviously been coaching softball for a long time. He knows what he’s doing and gives the best advice,” said Emma Freeman, senior centerfielder.

Meanwhile, the return of Jake Guty, Tyler Hallett, Ty Giberson, and company spells trouble for Bucksport baseball opponents.

“Everybody’s helping one through nine. Pitching’s coming through. Two no-hitters makes us pretty much unstoppable,” said Guty, senior shortstop/pitcher.

“We can hit the ball. When the top of the order isn’t doing what they’re supposed to, our bottom of the order can. The middle guys are really picking us up this year and driving the ball when we have runners on base,” said Hallett, senior catcher.

State titles are in their sights as they put in the work every day.

“The younger players still all have a lot of time to play together, so if we don’t do it this year, I think they’ll do great things the next couple years,” said Vincent.

“We’ve just got to stay mellow and know what the final goal is, which is a State Championship,” said Giberson, senior infielder/pitcher.

Coach Carrier can notch his 500th win as soon as May 23 against Dexter. Look for softball to stay strong with just two seniors on this year’s team.

Josh Jackson is the Golden Bucks’ new head baseball coach this year, but he’s been around as an assistant and Legion coach in the summer time.

