Advertisement

Firefighters respond to multiple wildfires in Piscataquis County

Maine Forest Rangers are assisting firefighters in Piscataquis County in fighting multiple...
Maine Forest Rangers are assisting firefighters in Piscataquis County in fighting multiple wildfires Friday afternoon.(Maine Forest Rangers)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers are assisting Milo and Brownville firefighters on two wildfires along the rail lines in Lake View Plantation in Piscataquis County Friday afternoon.

They’re also assisting firefighters at a wildfire in Greenville.

The Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the Lake View Plantation region to be prepared to evacuate.

Firefighters from Penobscot County are on the way to assist in fighting those fires.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Ellsworth Instrumental Director Jamie Calandro says he’s hoping to bring as many as 40 students...
Ellsworth High School band to represent Maine at Lincoln Memorial anniversary in Washington D.C.
Jessica Shepard appears virtually before a judge in Penobscot County Friday
Bail set for mother of Bangor two-year-old who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl
Mainers Tom O’Connor and Debbie Carr are heading to the Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Forum...
Mainers head to DC for Alzheimer’s advocacy
Theater is part of the curriculum at Mirus Academy.
‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ at Mirus Academy this weekend