Firefighters respond to multiple wildfires in Piscataquis County

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers are assisting Milo and Brownville firefighters on two wildfires along the rail lines in Lake View Plantation in Piscataquis County Friday afternoon.

They’re also assisting firefighters at a wildfire in Greenville.

The Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the Lake View Plantation region to be prepared to evacuate.

Firefighters from Penobscot County are on the way to assist in fighting those fires.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.