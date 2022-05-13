Family of missing Holden man ask for public’s help in finding him

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A silver alert was issued last month for a Holden man with the dementia.

His family is asking for any help they can get from the public with finding him.

”We noticed, well Gram noticed, this spring that dad was not quite himself. So, she took him to the doctor.”

Miranda Carver says this last month has been agony for her and her family after her dad, 66-year-old Randy Carver went missing.

“He was diagnosed with dementia on the eighth or ninth of April. And on the 13th of April he was last seen at the Circle K on Route 1-A in Holden around noon time and we have not seen or heard anything since then.”

They have been working with law enforcement and DEEMI Search and Rescue. They believe he may have gottten in a car with someone or he got lost in the woods behind his home.

“Spent four or five days out on this trail, trying to think maybe, well, maybe he took a wrong turn thinking he was going back to the trailer and turn left instead of right. And I walked as far as I could, either up to my knees in mud or the brush is so thick you couldn’t walk and he couldn’t walk very well, so I don’t think he walked very far on his own.”

They’re hoping anyone who may have any information will reach out to them.

“Anything. If you saw him at the gas station, anything. Anything, anywhere, anytime. Any information is good information for us right now.”

His mother, Janice Carver and the rest of her family also want to bring awareness to dementia.

“If he was at the Circle K and a silver car pulled up, he might think it was us and get in it. So, if anyone knows where he is, send him home.”

The family is holding a vigil here at the town gazebo on Friday. They’re asking anyone from the public to join them.

“We hope that we can just get him home.”

Randy Carver was last seen at the gas station near his home on Moon Avenue in Cedar Haven off of Route 1A.

Anyone is welcome to join the family and their church at the town of Holden gazebo Friday night at 6:30.

