Ellsworth High School band to represent Maine at Lincoln Memorial anniversary in Washington D.C.

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A big honor for the band from Ellsworth High School.

They’ve been chosen to represent Maine in Washington D.C in November at the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial.

Ellsworth Instrumental Director Jamie Calandro says he’s hoping to bring as many as 40 students to play at the dedication. He’s happy the school and the students have this opportunity.

”It’s very exciting for us, and it’s validating, too,” Calandro said. “The kids have put in so much hard work this year, both in symphonic and jazz band. It’s nice, especially from a smaller school like us to see that pay off in such a big way.”

There are still lots of details to be worked out before November, but they do know they’ll be taking a bus to D.C.

The Ellsworth Band thinks they’ll get sheet music for their performance in the very near future.

