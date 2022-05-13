Advertisement

Dollar General gives $8K to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Literacy Volunteers of Bangor $8,000.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Literacy Volunteers of Bangor $8,000.(Source: Storyblocks)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A national chain store is helping a Bangor organization in their educational efforts.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Literacy Volunteers of Bangor $8,000.

Their Executive Director says they had been applying for money for years, but it wasn’t until they shared the success story of Nicole Hustus did they make any headway.

“They asked a few months ago for a story that sort of typified an experience, and we promoted Nicole’s experience, and Dollar General selected Nicole’s story, and it ran the story on the Wall Street Journal,” said Executive Director Mary Taylor.

“Honesty, telling my story as it has come as it is, I’m willing to share with others,” said Hustus. “It’s about opening up and being able to work with people who love and care about you and able to give you this push forward that you need of yes, you can do this, the confidence that you need.”

Literacy Volunteers needs more volunteers.

They are currently serving about half as many people as they were pre-pandemic.

To learn more about volunteering, or how they can help you, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Sunday from 11-1pm in Parks Gym.
MCI hosting annual International Food Festival Sunday
A woman was seriously injured Friday after she was hit by a dump truck on Main St near...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck
Sam Falla
Palermo man takes unique path to Thomas College degree
The University of Maine Chancellor is calling for an immediate review of all active employment...
UMaine System Chancellor calling for review of employment searches and policy improvements