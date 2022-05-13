Dollar General gives $8K to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A national chain store is helping a Bangor organization in their educational efforts.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Literacy Volunteers of Bangor $8,000.

Their Executive Director says they had been applying for money for years, but it wasn’t until they shared the success story of Nicole Hustus did they make any headway.

“They asked a few months ago for a story that sort of typified an experience, and we promoted Nicole’s experience, and Dollar General selected Nicole’s story, and it ran the story on the Wall Street Journal,” said Executive Director Mary Taylor.

“Honesty, telling my story as it has come as it is, I’m willing to share with others,” said Hustus. “It’s about opening up and being able to work with people who love and care about you and able to give you this push forward that you need of yes, you can do this, the confidence that you need.”

Literacy Volunteers needs more volunteers.

They are currently serving about half as many people as they were pre-pandemic.

To learn more about volunteering, or how they can help you, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.