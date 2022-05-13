Child rescued from under vehicle after being run over in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - A child playing with chalk was run over by a car Thursday afternoon in Westbrook.

Authorities were called to Day Street for a 5-year-old child who had been run over by a vehicle.

When Officer Nate Mandeville arrived, he grabbed a jack from the driver of the car and began to lift up the car, Westbrook police said.

After being jacked up, Mandeville directed the child’s father to pull the child out.

Westbrook police said the child was not severely injured.

Police determined the incident was an accident and the driver of the car is not facing charges.

Officials said the driver was turning after being parked and did not see the child crouched while playing with the chalk.

“We are thankful that the child is going to be okay, and thankful for Officer Mandeville’s quick work to get the child out from underneath the vehicle,” Westbrook police wrote on their Facebook page.

