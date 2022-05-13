Advertisement

Bail set for mother of Bangor two-year-old who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl

Jessica Shepard appears virtually before a judge in Penobscot County Friday
Jessica Shepard appears virtually before a judge in Penobscot County Friday
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, made her first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Jessica Shepard, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

According to prosecutors, they are considering fentanyl as the dangerous weapon in this case.

Authorities say on May 8th Shepard left about a gram of fentanyl powder in an area where her daughter was able to find it and consume it.

They say the child became unconscious and Shepard gave her Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The state asked the judge to set bail at $10,000 due to what it called the seriousness of the case.

A defense lawyer argued for a lesser amount and questioned the charges as they related to the use of a dangerous weapon.

The judge set bail at $500 with one of the conditions being no contact with the two year old except as authorized by DHHS.

“Leaving fentanyl out in an area where a young child can gain access to it is certainly not an example of what I would consider to be good parenting, but I’ve got some serious questions about whether or not this is really falling within domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon,” said Hon. Joshua Randlett when delivering his decision on bail.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Davis says they were also looking to charge Shepard with felony possession of drugs.

However, due to Maine’s Good Samaritan law, she says they couldn’t charge her with a possession-based offense in this case.

