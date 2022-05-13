773 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - In accordance with a directive from President Biden, Governor Mills has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff through Monday to honor the now one million Americans lost to COVID-19.

That figure includes more than two-thousand Mainers.

3 more Mainers died with COVID according ot the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

There are also 773 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,188 new doses of COVID vaccine were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,783 are reported as booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.