Volunteers from Downeast Horizons provide “Spring Cleanup” for Camp CaPella

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Horizons provides services to local people with developmental disabilities.

Today, program participants and staff provided annual volunteer, spring clean-up duties for Camp CaPella, a summer camp that provides recreation and resources for many of those same volunteers.

Another summer of activities is right around the corner for Camp CaPella.

But according to Downeast Horizons Executive Director Anthony Zambrano, there’s a lot of important volunteer work to be done first to get camp ready.

“We’re going to be installing the docks, we’re going to be raking the beach,” Zambrano said. “We’re going to be cleaning all the bunk houses, cleaning everything, doing whatever they need to do to open this camp up for other adults and children with developmental disabilities.”

“Downeast Horizons chooses us,” said Camp CaPella Executive Director Melanie Dresser. “We’re a small outfit. It’s just me and one other person that work here year-round. So without this kind of generosity, we would not be able to have camp.”

But Thursday’s work was more than just an annual spring cleanup. This is an event, and an opportunity for volunteers to get together and give back.

“It’s awesome!” said Jonathan Morrison, who was part of the cleanup crew. “Oh my gosh! Just doing what needs to be done and conquering mother nature’s elements!”

“It means so much to a lot of people,” added cleanup crew member Aaron Adams. “It’s just one of those things where it’s fun to get out of house.”

“They’re working together as a team,” Zambrano said. “So it’s really important. It’s life skills that we all have and we need to work with them all every day.”

Camp Capella is set to open in June.

For more information, visit campcapella.org.

