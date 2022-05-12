UMaine Augusta faculty senate declares no confidence in university chancellor, new president
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Augusta faculty senate cast a vote of no confidence against the newly hired UMA president.
According to university officials, another vote was cast against the chancellor of the University of Maine system.
They’re now calling on Maine’s university system to restart the search for a new leader.
The UMA faculty Senate vote Wednesday comes after learning President Michael Laliberte was asked to resign from a previous job and that UMaine chancellor, Dannel Malloy, knew and did not disclose the information to the full UMA presidential search committee.
In a statement, Chancellor Malloy apologized to the UMA and UMS communities saying he has informed the UMA Presidential Search Committee that they will need to revise their search policies for president and provost positions immediately to require a declaration from candidates as to whether they have been the subject of a no-confidence vote.
He went on to say that he will work with everyone at UMA to restore their confidence in him.