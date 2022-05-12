Advertisement

Trolls Live show coming to Bangor

Tickets start at $15 and shows are on May 17th and 18th.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A live musical production for the whole family is coming to the cross insurance center.

Trolls LIVE follows popular Trolls from the Dreamworks franchise like Poppy and Branch on a quest to save their hug time.

They come together to put on a talent show to help save the day.

Spokesperson Jose Amengual says the show is filled with dancing and music and singing along is highly encouraged.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce live theatre to kids at a very young age, and teach them valuable lessons with their favorite characters right in front of them so it’s really important to have these tickets at an affordable price. We really want everyone to come see us,” Amengual said.

Tickets start at $15 and shows are on May 17th and 18th.

For more information, you can visit trollslive.com.

