Some Clouds & Fog Overnight. Another Warm Day Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many locations today have observed their first 80s of the season along with even a few record highs. For tonight, lows will be even warmer than the past several nights with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s. Light southerly winds will help to push clouds onshore overnight with areas of fog expected south of Bangor and along the coast.

Clouds and some fog to start of Friday, but skies with brighten by the late morning & early afternoon timeframe. The clouds & fog during the morning combined with the influence of a sea breeze with result in temperatures that will be slightly cooler along, south & east of I-95. An onshore wind around 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph will be possible during Friday afternoon. This could result in falling temperatures during the afternoon from locations along the coast and as far inland as Bangor. The farther inland you go, the more sunshine you will have and the lesser impact the sea breeze will have. This will result in temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Temperatures from Dover-Foxcroft towards the Interstate will range from the mid 70s to the low 80s and coastal areas should see mostly 60s.

A few changes for Saturday’s forecast including a potential cold front, isolated showers & even a slight reduction in afternoon highs. Saturday still looks to be the warmest of days with even some record highs possible. Watching a cold front though that could drop southward out of Canada. This would keep highs over the northern half of the state slightly cooler in the 70s and low 80s and could even bring a few scattered showers. The upper-level ridge that was supposed to be centered across the region that would have helped to get out highs into the 80s and even a few low 90s looks to be less amplified thanks to our next system that will start to move in by Saturday evening. Due to the less amplified ridge, Saturday’s highs may have to be reduced by a few degrees. Nonetheless, it will still be a hot one Saturday with highs well into the 80s. Coastal areas should expect 60s & low 70s. Dew points will also be creeping up reaching the 50s & low 60s which would give a “sticky” feel. Late evening showers will also be possible.

By the second half of the weekend, an approaching low will bring more clouds, the chance of scattered showers & cooler conditions to the region. Highs on Sunday will range from the 60s along the coast to the low 70s inland.

The chance of showers will last through Tuesday with temperatures continuing to fall. Inland areas will have highs on Monday & Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s, whereas coastal areas will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More seasonable conditions return by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog south of Bangor. Lows falling into the 40s & 50s with light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Clouds and fog during the morning will give way to more sun. Still warm as highs inland will hit the 70s & 80s. Coastal areas still hit the low 60s. Sea breeze will keep a few locations slightly cooler as southerly winds around 10-20 mph are expected.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warmest day of the week. Highs inland will be mostly in the 80s. Coastal spots will reach the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers with the potential of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs inland will be close to 70° and near 60° for coastal communities.

