Site of 2019 house fire in Hampden to be repurposed into a multi-family development

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two acres in Hampden at the site of a house fire in February 2019 will now be repurposed into a multi-family development.

The fire had rendered the home a total loss.

Wednesday night, the Hampden Planning Board unanimously approved the preliminary plan for 16 rental units known as Main Road North Lux.

It will be made up of four, two-story quadplex structures.

Certain conditions, including a revision to add a shared sidewalk connection with the adjacent Dollar General, must be met before approval of the final plan submission.

