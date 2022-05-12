Mostly Sunny & Warm Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with another beautiful day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland. Light onshore flow will result in more clouds moving in from south to north across the state as we head into the night tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with clouds thickest as you get closer to the coast. There will be some areas of fog tonight too especially closer to the coast and some of that will be dense in spots. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid-40s Downeast and upper 40s to mid-50s elsewhere.

Our Friday will start out gray for areas especially Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward with low clouds and areas of fog. Skies will be brighter to the north. The low clouds and fog will give way to brightening skies by late morning into the afternoon. The low clouds and fog will limit heating a bit in areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward, resulting in a bit of a cooler day while areas to the north see the brighter and warmer conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the 60s along the coast, upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 80s north. The warmest day still looks to be Saturday with highs topping off in the 80s to near 90° for inland locations while coastal areas stay cooler with highs in the 70s. We could see some record high temperatures Saturday afternoon. Computer models are hinting at a weak cold front dropping into Northern Maine Saturday which could trigger a few showers across the northern half of the state. This will also result in some cooler temperatures mainly north of Millinocket and Houlton. Temperatures and shower chances will be dependent on the position of the front so stay tuned for updates as we get a bit closer. Low pressure approaching the area later in the weekend and into early next week will bring us more clouds and scattered showers for Sunday through Tuesday. That will result in cooler temperatures for those days too with highs in the 60s and possibly some 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s elsewhere. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 45°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Areas of low clouds and fog to start then a mix of sun and clouds. Brightest and warmest north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs in the 60s along the coast, upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 80s north. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot with highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible especially during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

