Michael Keim bringing the energy to Bangor boys lacrosse sideline

The players hope to cap off the season with a State Championship to convince their head coach to shave his beard he’s sported since 2015
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Michael Keim has brought the energy as head coach of the Bangor Rams boys lacrosse team since 2017.

The players hope to cap off the season with a State Championship to convince their head coach to shave his beard he’s sported since 2015(WABI)

“When you’re coaching, you have to bring it every day. You have to show your players that you’re excited about it. If you’re not excited about what you’re doing, then how are you going to motivate the players?,” said Keim.

The Rams said Keim’s voice has been huge for the team’s success.

“He speaks his mind and he really tells us what we need to work on in various crazy ways. I think it brings the best out of us. It keeps it light,” said Jack Johnson, junior midfielder.

“He’s hilarious on and off the field. He’s not afraid to tell us how it is and be honest. It helps for sure,” said Cooper Ireland, senior attack/midfielder.

Keim’s upbringing helped his voice.

“When I was growing up, I sung in a church choir. I use my diaphragm quite a bit. When I use my head voice, it’s gone. If I use my diaphragm and my whole body, it’s great,” said Keim.

Keim jumps in on the drills too.

“Who doesn’t want to beat their coach in a drill? He goes just as hard as we do. He pushes us to go harder than him,” said Johnson.

“If he’s doing it better than us, then it’s probably not going to be a good thing. It motivates us to work harder every day,” said Ireland.

There’s only one Coach Keim.

“My mind races pretty quick. Everything is there for a reason. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. When I’m teaching the game and I’m teaching the players to be men... seeing those light bulbs go off on and off the field... that does it for me,” said Keim.

The players hope to cap off the season with a State Championship to convince Keim to shave his beard he’s sported since 2015.

