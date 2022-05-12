Gov. Mills orders flags to half-staff in honor of one million Americans lost to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In accordance with a directive of President Biden, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that all flags be lowered immediately to half-staff through Monday, May 16 in solemn remembrance of the one million Americans, including 2,332 Maine people, lost to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has taken its toll on many, but the greatest grief has been borne by those who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus — the mothers and fathers who are missing at the kitchen table; the brothers and sisters who never came home for the holidays; the grandparents who used to read to their grandkids; the neighbors you don’t see at church anymore. One million Americans, including more than two thousand Maine people, who lived meaningful, loving lives. As we mark this unwelcome milestone, I ask all Maine people to join me in remembering those we have lost, honoring their lives, and doing what we can to prevent more illness and death, most especially by getting vaccinated.”