Game wardens remind Mainers water is still cold as weather warms

By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets warmer it’s important to note that the water in Maine is still cold .

Alan Curtis with the Maine Warden Service says if you’re heading out on the water you should always be wearing a life jacket.

He says if you find yourself in the water try and stay with your boat as well.

Even if it’s capsized, Curtis says most boats are designed to float and it gives you something to hold onto.

He says you should also file a float plan.

“Let a friend or relative know where you’re going, relatively what time you’re going to leave, what time you’re going to be back, your itinerary of your trip. Keep an eye on the weather. The weather is a big role especially when on the water, thunderstorms can roll in pretty quick, keep an eye on it and if a storm is rolling in get off the water as soon as you can,” Curtis said.

Curtis says it only takes a few seconds for something crazy to happen especially when the water is this cold.

