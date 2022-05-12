Firefighters make quick work of Lincoln porch fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Quick action by firefighters in Lincoln prevented fire from spreading at an apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.

We’re told a passerby called reporting a porch was on fire at the building.

The Lincoln Police Department and the first arriving engine were able to extinguish it quickly; preventing major damage.

All mutual aid was cancelled as crews confirmed that the fire had not extended into any living spaces.

This was the departments second reported building fire of the day.

