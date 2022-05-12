Advertisement

Firefighters make quick work of Lincoln porch fire

Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.
Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.(Lincoln Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Quick action by firefighters in Lincoln prevented fire from spreading at an apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.

We’re told a passerby called reporting a porch was on fire at the building.

The Lincoln Police Department and the first arriving engine were able to extinguish it quickly; preventing major damage.

All mutual aid was cancelled as crews confirmed that the fire had not extended into any living spaces.

This was the departments second reported building fire of the day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Game wardens remind Mainers water is still cold as weather warms
Maine Community College System (MCCS) President David Daigler announced Thursday that Liz...
EMCC names new president
More Heat Coming
Ceremony honors work of nurses on Thursday.
Blessing of the Hands honors nurses at NLEMMC